ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Republican JoHanna Cox is dropping out of the race for New Mexico secretary of state, saying she needs to tend to personal matters involving her family.

The Albuquerque attorney and single mother had no opposition during the recent primary election. She would have faced Democratic incumbent Maggie Toulouse Oliver in the Nov. 6 general election.

The state Republican Party plans to convene its state central committee as soon as possible to select a new nominee.