BOSTON (AP) — Republican business executive John Kingston is formally announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

The Winthrop executive is planning to outline his campaign goals Wednesday evening during a speech at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate.

Kingston says that instead of looking for ways to “improve the lives of hardworking Americans” politicians like Warren “drive wedges between us for their own political gain.”

He already has poured $3 million into his campaign.

Kingston says he’s the best positioned of the Republican candidates to defeat Warren’s re-election hopes next year.

Groton resident and one-time aide to former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney Beth Lindstrom, state Rep. Geoff Diehl, of Whitman and Cambridge technology entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai also are seeking the GOP nomination.