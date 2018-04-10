HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party chairman is calling for party unity as a hard-edged primary campaign attack ad against its endorsed gubernatorial candidate plays on television screens across the state.

Chairman Valentino DiGiorgio said Tuesday that Paul Mango’s attack ad against Scott Wagner is over the top and only benefits Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Mango’s ad calls Wagner a “deadbeat dad” among other labels that Wagner says aren’t true, and promises another ad about “violent Wagner.”

Mango’s campaign says it made the ad after Wagner aired an ad distorting Mango’s record as a health care systems consultant. Wagner says he expects a “violent Wagner” ad could mention a temporary restraining order his then 19-year-old daughter took out on him in 2006.

Wagner says he was trying to save her from addiction.