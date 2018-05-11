BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A small group of Republican activists is holding its annual convention at a Twin Cities mosque. It’s an unusual setting for a party with an uneasy relationship with Islam, and it started with two guys talking to each other.
Abdulahi Farah runs programs at Dar al-Farooq mosque in Bloomington, the same mosque that was targeted by an explosive last summer. Zavier Bicott is chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Minnesota. They met through a civic initiative called One Bloomington.
Farah welcomed Bicott’s idea of hosting an event at the mosque. But it stirred up controversy on social media.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that Bicott and Farah acknowledge some anti-Muslim rhetoric within the Republican Party, but Bicott says he’s gotten more support than criticism. He says he disagrees with those who feel Muslims are threatening the Constitution.
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org