GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Goodyear.

Goodyear police say Dairreon “Dre” Jackson and Michel Hetlage-Burch were taken into custody Tuesday.

Police say Jackson is facing charges including attempted armed robbery with a deadly weapon, unlawful flight from law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

They say Hetlage-Burch is facing charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and stolen property.

Police were called to a convenience store after a woman reported an attempted armed robbery involving a man she met on a mobile marketplace.

The woman says Jackson wanted to buy her $950 cellphone, but gave her $400 and took the item before fleeing in a car driven by Herlage-Burch.