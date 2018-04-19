GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Goodyear say they’re arrested a 20-year-old Phoenix man in a homicide case that appears to be drug related.
They say Anthony Perry Michael Cornejo has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police responded to reports of shots fired on April 10 and officers found 29-year-old Antoine Rogers of Goodyear dead at the scene.
They arrested Cornejo on Thursday after serving a search warrant at his Phoenix address.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.