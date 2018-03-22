GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning.

She’s a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School.

Police say they were notified by the school’s principal Wednesday night.

They say the allegations were brought to the principal by the parent of the 13-year-old victim, who reported finding text messages between the teacher and the boy.

Police say the text messages indicate sexual activity both on and off campus.

It’s unclear if Zamora has a lawyer yet.