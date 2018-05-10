OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Regulators say Goodwill Industries and an affiliate will pay $850,000 to eight current and former workers to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement Thursday. The EEOC filed the lawsuit on behalf of six women janitors working the night shift at the federal courthouse in Oakland. They alleged they were routinely harassed by their supervisor.

The young women had developmental disabilities and were employed by Goodwill and affiliate Calidad Industries. Goodwill and Calidad have contracts to supply janitorial services to federal facilities.

The EEOC also alleged that two managers were unfairly disciplined in retaliation for supporting the women’s complaints.

Goodwill is also required to revise its complaint investigation procedures.

Goodwill officials didn’t return a phone call.