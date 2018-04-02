WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man deemed a Good Samaritan for chasing down a purse-snatcher has been convicted of contempt for failing to testify in the case.
The Palm Beach Post reports 40-year-old Corey Wyatt was convicted Thursday after prosecutor Luisa Berti said he put other priorities over testifying.
Berti said Wyatt told her before the other man’s theft trial in October that he was reluctant to testify. She warned Wyatt that he could be held in contempt.
That other man was convicted of theft even without Wyatt’s testimony.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
Still, Berti asked for jail time in Wyatt’s contempt case to show that court summonses aren’t optional.
Wyatt was instead sentenced to 50 hours of community service and must write an apology letter. His attorney, James Volpi, said the case showed “no good deed goes unpunished.”
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com