BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters made good progress on several large Idaho wildfires but another started that’s expected to burn into the fall.

A central Idaho wildfire grew to 101 square miles (262 square kilometers) on Thursday, but officials say it’s 68 percent contained with full containment expected on Sunday. The Sharps Fire burning timber and grass is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Bellevue.

In west-central Idaho, the Mesa Fire has consumed 53 square miles (137 square kilometers). That fire in timber and grass is 57 percent contained.

A fire in east-central Idaho in timber that started last week is up to 9 square miles (23 square kilometers). Officials say the Rabbit Foot Fire is burning in timber with dead and dying trees in all directions, and won’t be contained until October.