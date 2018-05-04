LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney paid tribute to his parents after a ceremony making him a Companion of Honor at Buckingham Palace.
The former Beatle was joined by wife Nancy Shevell at the Friday ceremony on a sparkling spring day.
He said in a written statement that he saw the award “as a huge honor for me and my family and I think of how proud my Liverpool mum and dad would have been to see this.”
The 75-year-old songwriter, bass player and singer received a knighthood 21 years ago.
Bandmate Ringo Starr, the Beatles’ drummer, was made a knight earlier this year.
The other two Beatles, John Lennon and George Harrison, have both died.
The Liverpool band shot to worldwide fame in the early 1960s.