PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a golf cart has died after he was struck by a car on a southern Maryland highway.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2y6lRfS ) that the accident occurred Saturday at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office the golf cart driver, who was not identified, was flung from his cart when he struck a curb trying to cross Maryland Route 4, a divided highway also known as Southern Maryland Boulevard.

The man was then struck by passing vehicles.

The Post says it’s unclear why the man was driving the cart on the highway.

