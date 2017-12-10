TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) — An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina.
Multiple media outlets report the one-ounce South African Krugerrand was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle during a fundraising drive at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.
The coin will likely be sold to a jeweler’s store with proceeds going to Salvation Army programs.
Mike McGee of the Salvation Army in Rock Hill says a typical kettle fundraiser will raise about $300 a day.
