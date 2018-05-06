LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — The directors of a Hawaii preschool severely damaged by flooding are finding hope through an online GoFundMe campaign.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Ashley and David Guerrero, co-directors of the Aloha School Early Learning Center on Kauai’s North Shore, are working to raise $37,500 on GoFundMe to repair damage and reopen as soon as possible.

So far, the pair has raised about $34,600 as of Sunday morning and say they are grateful for the help.

The school, which has served the community for 40 years, was flooded by more than 2 feet (0.61 meters) of water last month.

The school is a registered nonprofit accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

