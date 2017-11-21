DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — More than 1.6 million Michigan residents will travel 50 miles or more for turkey and all the trimmings.

The Thanksgiving projection comes from AAA Michigan, the leisure travel organization. The group says it’s roughly a 3.5 percent increase over 2016 and the most travelers since 2007.

The Thanksgiving travel period is considered Wednesday through Sunday. Driving is the most popular mode of travel. Michigan’s average gas prices are up about 50 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.

Vicky Evans, assistant vice president in travel sales, says the end-of-year holiday season could be the busiest in more than a decade. She says there’s confidence among consumers because of a stable economy.