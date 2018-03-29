PITTSBURGH (AP) — Grazing goats are getting the go-ahead to keep munching on Pittsburgh’s weeds and brush.
The City Council has given preliminary approval to a five-year deal with a nonprofit group that uses goats to reduce unwanted vegetation in parks and other city properties.
The Tribune-Review reports a final vote on the agreement with Allegheny GoatScape is expected Tuesday.
City officials say goats are good at getting rid of poison ivy.
Public Works Director Mike Gable says they are also tireless workers — eating day and night.
And he says residents like to both watch and photograph them.
The goats have a watchdog — actually a donkey named Hobo, who protects them from other animals. They are also fenced in.