ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was killed when his go-kart was struck by a pickup truck.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Florida Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Harold S. Dupree’s pickup truck struck the back of 27-year-old Cody J. Liller’s small motorized vehicle Sunday evening, propelling the go-kart off the road and onto the road shoulder in Zephyrhills.
Liller was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol says he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers haven’t released further details about the cause of the crash or the investigation. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.