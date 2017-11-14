ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was killed when his go-kart was struck by a pickup truck.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Florida Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Harold S. Dupree’s pickup truck struck the back of 27-year-old Cody J. Liller’s small motorized vehicle Sunday evening, propelling the go-kart off the road and onto the road shoulder in Zephyrhills.

Liller was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol says he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers haven’t released further details about the cause of the crash or the investigation. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

