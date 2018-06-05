COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The gloves are finally off in the homestretch of the battle for South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Gov. Henry McMaster spent much of the final GOP primary debate Tuesday night fending off attacks from state public health director Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.

Templeton said she feared McMaster would become wrapped up in a government corruption probe that ensnared his longtime political consultant. Warren also argued that McMaster had long employed Richard Quinn, “the biggest criminal in this state.” Quinn was a political consultant who was charged with illegal lobbying. The charges were dropped in a plea deal.

McMaster, a former prosecutor, countered that the only investigations he’d been involved in were as attorney general and U.S. Attorney.

South Carolina holds its primary elections June 12. McMaster is seeking his first full term in office.