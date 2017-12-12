WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Attorneys for the wife of a suburban Chicago police lieutenant who killed himself and made it look like he was gunned down in the line of duty is seeking of a reversal of a pension board decision.
The Fox Lake police pension board blocked Melodie Gliniewicz from collecting payments for her deceased husband, Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, until the criminal case against her is complete.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported Tuesday that her attorneys filed a formal request to reverse the 2016 ruling and expect the board to hear the new request Dec. 21.
Gliniewicz could receive about $70,000 a year.
She was indicted after her husband committed suicide in 2015. She’s pleaded not guilty to charges including siphoning money from a youth policing program. No trial date has been set.
