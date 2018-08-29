STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A glider with three people on board has gone down in the mountains in Vermont, and the fate of those people is unknown.
State police say a tow plane with the glider attached took off from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The glider carrying a pilot and two passengers disconnected a short time later.
Morrisville police received a report that the glider was missing shortly before 2 p.m. Morrisville and Stowe police along with state police then launched a search operation.
Around 5:30 p.m. the glider was spotted about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from the summit of Sterling Mountain.
Search and rescue crews are currently working to reach the location. No other information was immediately available.