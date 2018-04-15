PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a glider has crashed in Peoria and the pilot has been injured.
Peoria Fire Department officials say the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Pleasant Valley Airport, south of Lake Pleasant.
They say pilot reported an unknown mechanical problem shortly after takeoff and his glider spun to the ground.
The pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Authorities didn’t immediately release the pilot’s name and age.