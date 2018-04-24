PHOENIX (AP) — A Glendale woman has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison in connection with a bank fraud scheme that also involved a former star on the “Property Wars” reality TV show.
Prosecutors say 44-year-old Veronica Castro also was ordered Monday to pay more than $1 million in restitution.
Castro previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud along with co-defendant Scott Menaged.
Last December, Menaged was sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $33 million in restitution to banks and more than 200 investors.
Menaged owned and operated furniture stores in the Phoenix metro area and Castro was a longtime employee.
Prosecutors say Castro created fake credit applications and receipts to submit to banks and conceal the fraud.