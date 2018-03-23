GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in a suburb of Phoenix are boosting the number of school resource officers assigned to the community’s public schools.
The city of Glendale announced Friday that effective immediately, all high schools will have a dedicated Glendale police officer on campus. The city is home to nine different public high school campuses that belong to four separate school districts.
Mayor Jerry Weiers says the officers will provide rapid response capabilities should there be any threat or incident.
City Manager Kevin Phelps says with the many cases of school violence reported nationwide, it’s time for Glendale leaders to do what they can so students don’t live in fear.
The city’s announcement follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposal for the state to spend more on resource officers and mental health services in schools.