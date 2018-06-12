GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say a teenager has died after being shot last week at a home where he was visiting a friend.
They didn’t immediately release the name of the 14-year-old boy, but say he died Monday night.
Police say they’re awaiting a decision to be made by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on whether any charges will be filed.
They say the teen was shot on June 5 while he was visiting his 13-yearp-old friend at a Glendale home.
The boy was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police haven’t released the names of the two teens yet or released details of how the shooting occurred.