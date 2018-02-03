GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say an investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old girl in a pool.

Officer Tiffany Smith says it’s not known what happened or how long the child was in the pool before she was found Friday evening.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she died. Her name wasn’t released.

The home is near West Bethany Home Road and North 67th Avenue.