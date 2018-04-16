FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Glendale man has been arrested in Flagstaff for allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills.
Flagstaff police say 43-year-old Christopher Rock has been booked into the Coconino County Jail on suspicion of possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device.
He’s also facing drug charges. It was unclear Monday if Rock has a lawyer yet.
Police say they were called after a man allegedly passed three forged $100 bills at a supermarket last Friday.
Rock was arrested and police discovered he had a warrant for his arrest from Yavapai County and was in possession of drug paraphernalia used to consume heroin.
Police also say they located methamphetamine in his possession and the tools used to make the counterfeit $100 bills along with several forged bills.