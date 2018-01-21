GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument are accessible to the public during the government shutdown.

National Park Service officials say park roads, lookouts, trails and open-air memorials at the rec area and monument will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be Park Service-provided visitor services at either place including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance.

Officials also say some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities including boat rentals, food and beverage, and hotel lodging.