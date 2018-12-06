KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park has announced plans for a major overhaul to its 33 red tour buses, including adding hybrid engines.

The buses, manufactured in the late 1930s, will be placed on a new chassis and get new V8 engines with an electric assist system.

The dashboard and gauges will be replaced with historic replicas and the buses will get new wheels and new paint.

Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley says a few buses will be overhauled each winter, gradually reducing the noise and emissions from the buses as they travel the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Ford Motor Co. donated the work when the buses were last overhauled in 1999.

The upcoming work was included in the concessionaire contract with Xanterra Travel Collection.

Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho, is doing the work.