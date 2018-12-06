KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park has announced plans for a major overhaul to its 33 red tour buses, including adding hybrid engines.
The buses, manufactured in the late 1930s, will be placed on a new chassis and get new V8 engines with an electric assist system.
The dashboard and gauges will be replaced with historic replicas and the buses will get new wheels and new paint.
Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley says a few buses will be overhauled each winter, gradually reducing the noise and emissions from the buses as they travel the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
Ford Motor Co. donated the work when the buses were last overhauled in 1999.
The upcoming work was included in the concessionaire contract with Xanterra Travel Collection.
Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho, is doing the work.