GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Northern Montana officials have vacated a county office in the community of Browning following a dispute over a new lease agreement on the space.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Browning residents now have to make the 35-mile (56-kilometer) trip to Cut Bank to access Glacier County services like registering cars and paying taxes.

County Commissioner Michael DesRosier says negotiations on the lease with Blackfeet Nation officials failed after authority over the agreement was handed to the Siyeh Corporation, the tribe’s economic development organization.

Siyeh Corporation CEO Dennis Fitzpatrick says county officials were not asked to vacate, but it was unrealistic for the corporation to continue renting the space for $1 a year.

Officials from both entities say they hope reach a resolution and bring back the county office.

