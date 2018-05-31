Nation & World Giuseppe Conte has accepted role as premier in new Italian government, will be sworn in Friday with ministers Originally published May 31, 2018 at 12:41 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press ROME (AP) — Giuseppe Conte has accepted role as premier in new Italian government, will be sworn in Friday with ministers. The Associated Press Next StoryNew casino asks town for permission to operate 24 hours Previous StorySouth Carolina drought free for 1st time in nearly 2 years