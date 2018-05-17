NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a vehicle that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was riding in was struck by a pedicab in Manhattan.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Eighth Avenue near and 49th Street.
Police say someone in the vehicle, which was also carrying two staffers, opened the door and it was struck by the pedicab, a bicycle-driven pedestrian taxi, popular in the city.
There were no injuries and no damage was reported.
Giuliani is currently working as President Donald Trump’s attorney.