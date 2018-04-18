HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Connecticut restaurant manager charged in the fatal shooting of a cook is seeking probation for a charge of hindering prosecution.
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille applied for an accelerated rehabilitation program during an appearance Hartford Superior Court on Monday. If she is accepted into and completes the program, the charge would be dismissed. The Journal-Inquirer reports another hearing on the matter has been scheduled for May 23.
Prosecutors say Robitaille helped her boyfriend flee after he shot Norris Jackson III in the kitchen of the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester in December. She remains held on $100,000 bail.
Authorities say her boyfriend shot and killed Jackson during an argument about negative Yelp reviews. He is charged with murder.
___
Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com