SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The girlfriend of a man accused of killing a teenage couple has taken a plea deal on drug and weapon charges that stem from an arrest that led her to finally acknowledge she knew of the whereabouts of the bodies.

Utah online court records show that 34-year-old Morgan Henderson pleaded guilty last week. Obstruction of justice charges are still pending against Henderson for her role in the deaths of 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson. Henderson’s boyfriend, Jerrod W. Baum, is charged with aggravated murder.

Henderson’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message and email seeking comment.

Henderson initially denied knowing about the teens’ death but after her March 24 arrest she told police the bodies had been dumped in an abandoned mine.

The Deseret News first reported the plea deal.