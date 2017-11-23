Share story

By
The Associated Press

RAYMOND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a driver was hospitalized after crashing into a tree and his girlfriend traveling in a separate car who called 911 was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

Police said 47-year-old Tom Hardy, of Poland, Maine, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

They said Hardy was in his car following his girlfriend home when he went off the road. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash; test results are pending.

Police said his girlfriend, 40-year-old Hilda Brackett, also of Poland, returned and called 911. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

It wasn’t immediately known if Brackett had an attorney.

