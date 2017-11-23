RAYMOND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a driver was hospitalized after crashing into a tree and his girlfriend traveling in a separate car who called 911 was arrested on a drunken driving charge.
Police said 47-year-old Tom Hardy, of Poland, Maine, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.
They said Hardy was in his car following his girlfriend home when he went off the road. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash; test results are pending.
Police said his girlfriend, 40-year-old Hilda Brackett, also of Poland, returned and called 911. She was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’ | National politics
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
It wasn’t immediately known if Brackett had an attorney.