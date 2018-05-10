BALTIMORE (AP) — A 6-year-old girl who gained notoriety with her impassioned plea to stop violence in Baltimore visited police headquarters.
The Baltimore Sun reports Kelsey Hines declared Thursday to be “Hugs Day” on Wednesday.
Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa also declared her “Commissioner for the Day” on Thursday. He also pledged to work tirelessly to keep people like her safe.
Hines lives in northeast Baltimore and gained local celebrity after her mother posted a video of her impassioned plea to stop violence in the city.
Lt. Col. LaTonya Lewis says the kindergartner articulated the frustration with violence in the city that police officers also share. Lewis says to hear it from a kid means they must do something.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com