MIAMI (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who had been placed on suicide alerts during at least a dozen stays in state custody took her own life at a juvenile justice facility in Florida.

Alleny Carbone’s father tells the Miami Herald he was told Monday that the girl was on suicide watch when she apparently hanged herself the previous night at the lockup in Bradenton, on Florida’s Gulf Coast. However, Department of Juvenile Justice officials said Tuesday that Carbone “was not currently under suicide precautions” when she took her life.

The agency confirmed Carbone was found unresponsive during a room check at 9:22 p.m. Sunday.

The father said “someone dropped the ball.”

Bradenton police said the death remains under investigation. They said an autopsy shows the cause of death was consistent with suicide.