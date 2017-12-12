SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — A 10-year-old Massachusetts girl who got stuck in a playground at a McDonald’s restaurant after dislocating her knee is thanking her rescuers and planning her next trip to the fast food giant.

Hannah Bickford tells The Telegram & Gazette she was playing at the indoor playground at the Spencer McDonald’s on Sunday when her knee gave out at the highest point and she couldn’t move.

Hannah, recovering at home in a knee brace, says paramedic Holly Wielsma kept her calm by showing her a video on a cellphone while firefighters used a cutting tool to open up the enclosed space and bring her to safety.

Hannah’s mother didn’t blame anyone for what happened and said they’ll return to McDonald’s soon because her daughter would “eat there every night if she could.”

