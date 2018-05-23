BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 4-year-old girl who died after a car erupted into flames in Boise has been identified by authorities who say both parents are in custody at the Ada County Jail.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified Alliee Rose as the girl who died April 10 in a Walmart parking lot.

A toddler sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the fire.

Boise police say the fire was likely caused by a portable heating device that’s believed to have been stolen from a local business. The 26-year-old father faces a felony burglary charge.

Police also say the toddler who survived was found to be in the presence of controlled substances. The 31-year-old mother is charged with felony injury to a child.