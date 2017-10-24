MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has testified that murder defendant Jeffery Willis tried to kidnap her while she walked home from a party last year and got into his minivan to use his cellphone.

The girl testified Tuesday that after she got into the minivan, Willis told her the phone was dead, took off driving and would not stop when she asked him to. After Willis pulled out a gun, she unlocked a door of the minivan, jumped out and ran away screaming to a nearby home.

Willis is accused of shooting jogger 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch in Muskegon County in 2014. Separately, he’s charged in the attempted kidnapping and in the death of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared in 2013. Herringa’s body hasn’t been found.

Willis has pleaded not guilty.