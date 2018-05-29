ALAKANUK, Alaska (AP) — A 14-year-old girl in a group of juveniles sniffing propane was injured when the propane tank caught on fire.
Alaska State Troopers say several juveniles gathered Monday morning to “huff” propane in the village of Alakanuk (ah-LAK-ah-nuk).
The propane tank caught on fire. Flames shot out of the top of the tank, injuring the girl.
She was medically evacuated to Bethel.
Troopers say earlier reports incorrectly indicated that the propane tank had exploded.
Alakanuk is a village of 700 on the major southern channel of the Yukon River about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Bering Sea.