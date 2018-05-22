MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl was injured by broken glass after two windows were shot out of a school bus in Michigan.

Mount Morris Township police Chief Terence Green says pellet and airsoft guns were used to shoot windows on the bus carrying students from Richfield Public School Academy on Monday afternoon. The Flint Journal reports the girl had glass in her eye and was treated at the scene.

The school is in Flint and the shooting took place in nearby Mount Morris Township.

Green says officers tracked down three boys and a girl who are believed to be responsible. Multiple pellet and airsoft guns were recovered.

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint