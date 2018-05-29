PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has died after being from pulled from a Southern California lake.
The Southern California News Group reports the girl was reported missing shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at Lake Perris State Recreation Area.
Parks official John Rowe says lifeguards and state parks scuba divers searched the water for about 50 minutes before finding the girl.
She was taken to a hospital but died.
The girl had last been seen in Power Cove, a non-swimming area for boating.
___
Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com