PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Florida girl died after she was found floating in a residential lake.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the girl was pulled from the Port Richey neighborhood lake Sunday afternoon.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the child was able to get out of a lanai at a home with access to a private lake. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the death appears to be accidental.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.