BELLPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a 7-year-old girl has been seriously wounded in a pit bull attack.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday inside the girl’s home in Bellport.
Newsday reports the girl was mauled in the arm and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.
Police say a man who lived in the home and was dog sitting was bitten in the hand after he used a shovel to beat off the dog.
Police emergency officers took the dog to the town animal shelter.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com