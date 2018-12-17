FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old sister in suburban St. Louis while their parents were attending a Christmas party.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say Maliyah Palmer was shot in the head Friday night in Florissant after her brother found a 9 mm handgun in a dresser drawer in his parents’ bedroom. Maliyah died later at a hospital.
The children’s 16-year-old sister was watching her younger siblings at the time.
Police initially released a statement describing what happened as a “tragic accident” and said no charges would be filed. But on Monday, Chief Timothy Lowery said the statement was premature and that prosecutors would make the ultimate charging decision after the investigation is complete.
Lowery said the situation was “tragic and terrible.”
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com