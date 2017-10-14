MIAMI (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl fell to her death after a cruise ship docked in Miami.
The Miami Herald reports that the girl died Saturday morning after falling several floors to the lower deck of the ship’s interior atrium.
Miami-Dade police say the girl died on the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Glory.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the distance the girl fell has not been determined, but could have been 25-to-50 feet.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle
Police have not identified the girl, and say the ship has been turned back over to Carnival and resumed normal operations.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com