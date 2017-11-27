MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl has been seriously injured after being struck by a bus while walking with her mother on Long Island.
Suffolk County police say 27-year-old Heather Lee and her 4-year-old daughter, Willow, were crossing a parking lot entrance in Middle Island Monday evening when they were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus that had turned into the parking lot.
The mother and daughter, both of Shoreham, were taken to a hospital. Police say the girl suffered head trauma and was hospitalized in serious condition. The mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge