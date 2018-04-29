CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Transportation officials say a 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train before dawn Sunday in New Jersey.
NJ.com reports that the NJ Transit train was heading through Clifton just east of the Paterson station when it struck the girl at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
NJ Transit said on Twitter that there had been delays because of what it called a “trespasser fatality.”
A NJ Transit representative said there were no passengers at the time of the accident and the three crew members on the train were uninjured.
The girl. who officials said was from Franklin Lakes in Passaic County, hasn’t yet been identified. The case is under investigation.
