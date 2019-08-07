Family members of Santino Legan apologized to the victims of his rampage and said they are still searching for answers more than a week after the 19-year-old killed three people and wounded 13 others when he opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

“Our family is deeply shocked and horrified by the actions of our son,” the family wrote in its first public comments since the shooting on July 28.

“To the families of Stephen Romero, Keyla Salazar, Trevor Irby, and to the injured that survived this tragedy, we cannot begin to describe our despair at his actions,” the statement continued, listing the names of the two children and one young adult Legan killed. “We want to express our deepest and sincerest apologies for the loss and pain that he has caused.”

The statement, issued by a lawyer retained by the Legan family, was released soon after law enforcement officials said they were opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting.

Much of Legan’s background remains a mystery — he appeared to have little online presence beyond an Instagram account, including a post put up shortly before the shooting that encouraged people to read a 19th-century white supremacist manifesto popular with right-wing extremists. He also seems to have left a minimal impression on those who knew him before his attack on his hometown’s most famous event.

Authorities have said they’re still investigating whether the Garlic Festival shooting was motivated by hate.

Advertising

“We have never and would never condone the hateful thoughts and ideologies that led to this event, and it is impossible to reconcile this with the son we thought we knew,” the Legan family statement read. “Our son is gone, and we will forever have unanswered questions as to how or why any of this has happened.”

The family’s attorney, Chuck Smith, said Legan’s relatives are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation into the shooting, but would not respond to additional questions from media. Smith is also representing Isaiah Joel Peoples, who has been charged with a hate crime after he drove into Sunnyvale crowd April 23, injuring 8, including a teen girl who remains on life support.

Santino Legan’s immediate and extended family members, as well as many others who knew him at schools he attended in Watsonville and Gilroy, have either not responded to interview requests or declined to speak with reporters since the shooting.

“We are heartbroken that he committed this violence in his hometown, at a family event meant to celebrate the tight knit community we have been a part of for twenty years,” the family wrote in its statement. “To the City of Gilroy and to everyone affected, we are tremendously sorry. No words can begin to express this.”

(c) 2019 the San Jose Mercury News