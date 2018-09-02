TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The man who could become Florida’s first black governor is calling on his opponent to refrain from name-calling and to focus on the issues.

Gillum is Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor. He faces Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis in November.

Gillum was responding to a comment made by DeSantis the day after Tuesday’s primary. DeSantis had said that voters won’t “monkey this up” by electing Gillum.

Democrats have called the remarks racist. DeSantis’ campaign said that he was referring to Gillum’s policies, not him personally.

Gillum told MSNBC Sunday that DeSantis is Harvard-educated and should know better than to use such language.